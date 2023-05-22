Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding its ‘Karyakarini Baithak’ (working committee meeting) at Charilam Higher Secondary School in Sepahijala district in Tripura.

The leaders discussed strategies to secure victory in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the importance of booth empowerment.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted the significance of the Lok Sabha election and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years in office.

He said that the BJP is committed to working for the development of the state and the country and that it will emerge victorious in the 2024 elections.

After a daylong meeting, the Chief Minister told reporters that the leaders of the party focused especially on the Lok Sabha election.

“Every year, the BJP organizes its Karyakarini Baithak. This time, we have held discussions on some other subjects as well. In this meeting, we focused on the Lok Sabha election and nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he said.

He added, “We have also held discussions on booth empowerment and we are working on strengthening 3328 booths with the aim of the party’s victory. Following the Lok Sabha election, we are focusing on strengthening booths. We have also held discussions on the present political condition and activities of other political parties.”

The CM has also expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for working tirelessly for the development of common people by introducing various beneficiary schemes and flagship schemes.

During the meeting, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, MP Rebati Tripura, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, other cabinet ministers and BJP state leaders were present.