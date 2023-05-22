Guwahati: After a brief lull, fresh violence erupted in Manipur on Monday. According to reports, two houses were set ablaze by a mob in the Imphal East district after two armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said.

However, no casualty was reported due to the arson.

The mob also thrashed one of the miscreants while the other managed to flee.

The Indian Army, paramilitary forces and the Manipur police soon dispersed the mob and brought the situation under control.

Heavy deployment of security forces in the area is in place with the situation being under control and peaceful.

Curfew had to be reimposed immediately at 1 pm though it had been relaxed till 4 pm.

The Manipur government on Sunday had extended the suspension of mobile data and internet services across the state for further five days, amid reports of recurrence of incidents like arson of houses.

The order was issued to prevent any disturbances of peace to the public which will remain till 3:00 pm on 26 May, 2023.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday had appealed to the people of the state to blame the government and not the communities.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister said that all possible efforts were being taken to restore peace and normalcy in the trouble-torn state.

He further said that there is a need to put in efforts to restore love and brotherhood among the communities.

Manipur has witnessed ethnic clashes since it first broke out on May 3, 2023.

The violence has so far claimed 73 lives and left around 230 people injured and rendered several thousand people homeless.