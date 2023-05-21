AGARTALA: Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, on Sunday (May 21), raised concerns over “outsiders’ interference undermining party (BJP)” in the state.

Deb said that he has already informed the BJP central leadership about the issues and emphasized the need for close collaboration between the party and the government.

The former Tripura CM told reporters that he has faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi that ensured a secured a second consecutive term in the state for the BJP government.

“This government is a government of development. Our party is disciplined. But I have observed one thing very frequently that a section of outsiders are constantly interfering in party affairs,” the former Tripura CM said.

Also read: Northeast: Agartala-Secunderabad train service extended to clear rush of passengers

He added: “They are working to weaken the party’s organization in the state. I have informed all these matters to our central leadership.”

“Party and the government in the state should progress in close collaboration,” said Deb.

When questioned about the identity of the ‘outsiders’, Deb refrained himself from revealing the identity of the ‘outsiders’

The former Tripura CM further said: “This is a common matter. A resident of Tripura is all aware who the outsider is. I don’t want to make any specific comment on the matter.”