Agartala: A mob on Thursday attacked Tripura BJP vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia at Jampuijala in Sepahijala district on Thursday.

The BJP leader, however, escaped unhurt, police said.



The attack on Patal Kanya Jamatia took place a few hours after Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said a befitting reply would be given to those who had “oppressed” the indigenous people at Taidu in the Gomati district.

Taidu and Jampuijala are tribal-dominated and adjacent areas.



Jamatia was attacked when the group tried to stop the escorts of Tribal Welfare Minister Rampada Jamatia and BJP MP Rebati Tripura who were on their way to attend a programme along Patal Kanya Jamatia at Jampaijala.

Inspector General, Law and Order, Arindam Nath said two security personnel who were with Jamatia were injured and two vehicles were damaged by hundreds of people, mostly women at Jampaijala.

He said that a police contingent rushed to the spot and took her to Tripura State Rifles (TSR) headquarters and the situation was brought under control.

Patal Kanya Jamatia had joined the saffron party recently after quitting Tripura People’s Front (TPF).

“The programme which was scheduled to be attended by Tribal Welfare Minister Rampada Jamatia and Patal Kanya Jamatia was cancelled in view of the incident,” the IG said.