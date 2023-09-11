AGARTALA: Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee slammed the opposition CPI-M and TIPRA party for allegedly ‘misleading’ indigenous people of the state.

Speaking at the Karyakarta Sanmelan at Hezamara, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee claimed that many indigenous people in the area were denied government benefits under the previous CPI-M governments.

He emphasized on the “presence of a negative force” in Tripura for alleged obstruction of progress in the state.

“Deceiving people would not succeed,” said Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

He said that CPI-M’s defeat in the by-elections to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Tripura recently “shows that indigenous communities have rejected those who misled them and secured a victory for the BJP”.

The Tripura BJP chief also slammed the TIPRA party in Tripura for its “Greater Tipraland” demand.

“Have the indigenous people of the state made any such demand? I haven’t heard them making this demand,” said Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

He asserted that the BJP-IPFT coalition government in Tripura has been prioritising development.