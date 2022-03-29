AGARTALA: Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday, consciously, evaded making any allegations against the TIPRA (Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) but trained his guns on the Left for the violent attacks and arson in the Mandwai party office.

A delegation of party leaders comprising Chowdhury, party vice president Rajib Bhattacharjee, General Secretary Papia Datta paid a visit to Mandwai Bazar to take stock of the situation and subsequently spoke to police regarding the matter.

Briefing the media persons, Chowdhury said, “those who are indulging in violence are there to tarnish the image of their party. A section of CPIM supporters in the guise of other political affiliations trying to create an atmosphere of mistrust in the state. These attacks are a part of a well-orchestrated plan and we condemn this. Violence in any form is unacceptable”.

According to Chowdhury, there was a portrait of Maharaja Bir Bikram that was set afire by the hooligans who launched the unprovoked attacks on the party office.

“This is unacceptable. The ruling party paid respect and honour to Maharaja Bir Bikram but the hooligans tore apart his portrait and everything that came in their way. I would also like to request the leadership of that party to take necessary action against the hooligans hiding behind their flag”, Chowdhury added.

Firing salvos on the opposition CPIM, he said, “The Left has understood that their presence in the hills have reduced to nothing and an atmosphere of violence can give a fillip to their aspirations to wrest power in the 2023 polls”.

The minister urged all the political parties to maintain peace and exercise their rights to do politics. The police have so far identified 10 persons in connection with the incident and arrested one Rabi Debbarma. He has been produced before the Court today.