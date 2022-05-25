The Tripura unit of the CPI-M has stated that former chief minister Biplab Deb was ousted from the office to divert people’s attention from the misrule of the BJP-led government.

“BJP has threatened democracy and installed a fascist regime,” Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury claimed that it was a “design to divert people’s attention” and win the 2023 assembly elections in Tripura.

The Tripura CPI-M leader further stated that “BJP, despite best of its efforts, will not win the next assembly elections in the state”.

“Law and order situation in Tripura is getting worse every single day,” Chowdhury added.

As many as 24 persons were killed and 15 cases of crime against women were reported in the last two months, the Tripura CPI-M leader further said.

Chowdhury also informed that the CPI-M will launch a series of programmes to “mobilize people’s opinion against the misrule of the BJP-led government in Tripura”.