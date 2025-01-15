Agartala: On the final day of its three-day session, the Tripura Legislative Assembly passed a bill on Wednesday approving a significant increase in salaries, allowances, and pensions for the Chief Minister, Ministers, and MLAs.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath introduced the bill, which proposes an almost 100% hike in remuneration.

Under the revised structure, the Chief Minister will now receive a monthly salary of Rs 97,000, along with a sumptuary allowance of Rs 13,000.

Ministers and the Leader of the Opposition will be entitled to Rs 95,000 as salary, plus an allowance of Rs 12,000. MLAs will draw Rs 93,000 monthly, in addition to a Rs 12,000 allowance.

During the debate, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury highlighted the importance of ensuring legitimacy in implementing such increases.

He also urged the government to extend support to the families of deceased ex-MLAs.

“I do not oppose salary and allowance hikes, as periodic adjustments are necessary and legitimate. However, nearly doubling these amounts might seem excessive to the general public. I request the government to address the needs of families of the 10 ex-MLAs who have passed away, either now or in the next budget session,” Chaudhury said.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman raised concerns about the misuse of medical reimbursements, calling for specific caps on such claims. He alleged that some lawmakers, including ex-MLAs, were exploiting their positions to claim inflated medical bills.

“Many lawmakers reportedly claim up to Rs 30,000 monthly for medical reimbursements, often through undue influence on doctors. While genuine cases exist, some are misusing their power. I urge the government to set a cap on medical reimbursements, with exceptions only for referrals or hospitalizations,” Barman suggested.

He also proposed an option for lawmakers to voluntarily surrender their salaries and allowances.

Defending the bill, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister pointed out that this revision comes after six years.

“Since 1963, a total of 751 MLAs have served in Tripura. Currently, 82 families of ex-MLAs receive family pensions, which have been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 48,000,” Nath said.

The bill, aimed at addressing the financial concerns of lawmakers and their families, has sparked discussions about accountability and equitable distribution of benefits.