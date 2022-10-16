AGARTALA: Ahead of the assembly elections Tripura, the BJP has appointed Mahendra Singh as its election in-charge for the state.

On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon will be the election coin-charge of the BJP for the Tripura assembly elections.

“BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Dr Mahendra Singh, MLC Uttar Pradesh as the party’s election in-charge and Samir Oraon MP Rajya Sabha as co-incharge for upcoming legislative elections in Tripura,” the BJP said.

BJP national coordinator for the Northeast states – Sambit Patra congratulated Dr Mahendra Singh and Samir Oraon for their appointments.

“Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble MLC Shri Mahendra Singh Ji and Shri Samir Oran Ji for being nominated as BJP’s observer and co-observer for upcoming assembly polls in Tripura,” said Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha.

“I believe, the BJP will secure a historic win in the assembly polls,” the Tripura CM added.

Assembly elections in Tripura are slated to be held during the first half of 2023.

In 2018, the BJP stormed to power in Tripura by ending the 25-year-rule of the CPI-M led Left Front government.

Out of the 60 assembly seats in Tripura, the BJP managed to secure a majority of 36 and its ally IPFT got 8 in the 2018 elections.