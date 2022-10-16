AGARTALA: A 60-year-old man alleged molested a woman, who is a young housewife, in Khowai district of Tripura.

The alleged incident took place on October 13.

Meanwhile, police in Tripura have launched an investigation into the case.

However, the victim has alleged that the police delayed commencement of the investigation, thus allowing the accused person to obtain bail or settle the case outside the court.

The accused has been identified as Vishnu Pada Deb, a resident of the West Ganki area in Khowai district of Tripura.

The accused allegedly molested the woman when she was at home alone with her mentally impaired daughter.

Also read: Tripura: CPI (M) leader Yechury to address mega rally in Agartala on Oct 21

The woman’s husband was at the hospital with his ailing mother.

However, Deb fled when the victim raised an alarm.

According to the police complaint, the accused had pounced on the woman and molested her in front of her daughter.

As she shouted for help Deb fled.

Having come to know about the incident, the victim’s husband took her to the Khowai police station in Tripura and filed an FIR.