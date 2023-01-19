AGARTALA: Chairman of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma has informed that he will meet the leadership of IPFT soon.

This was informed by the TIPRA chief and Tripura royal scion after he received a letter from the IPFT over the party’s ‘desire’ to ‘merge’ with the TIPRA, as called for by Pradyot Debbarma.

“I have received the letter from IPFT. We will meet soon and I will put the interest of the people above individuals,” said Pradyot Debbarma.

“The people want Thansa (unity) and I will not think about my interest over our people,” the TIPRA party chief added.

Earlier, the IPFT – the main alliance partner of the ruling BJP in Tripura – responded to the ‘merger’ call of the TIPRA party.

This development followed the call of TIPRA party chairman Pradyot Debbarma for ‘unification’ of his party and the IPFT.

IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang, in a letter to TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma said: “Express my sincere gratitude for the proposal to unite IPFT and TIPRA in any form for solving the question of survival and existence of Tiprasa (tribal) with an endeavour of achieving our demand of Tipraland or Greater Tipraland.”

Reang, in the letter also stated, “I welcomed the opportunity to meet with you personally to discuss a broad range of issues of common interest of both the parties. Please, fix the date, time, and venue as per your convenience and availability.”

Earlier, chairman of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma had called for a merger of his party with the IPFT.

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma said that a merger of the TIPRA and IPFT can become a reality as both the parties have similar demands.

“We (TIPRA and IPFT) have similar demands, thus we should fight the upcoming Tripura assembly elections under one symbol,” said Pradyot Debbarma.

“Unification of the two parties will make our voice louder and people listen it,” said Tripura royal scion and TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma.

Notably, on Wednesday (January 18), the election commission of India (ECI) announced the date for holding assembly elections in Tripura.

The assembly elections in Tripura will be held in one phase on February 16.

On the other hand, counting of votes will take place on March 2.