AGARTALA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The first list of candidates released by the TMC comprises of 22 names, who will contest in the Tripura assembly elections.

Surprisingly, Tripura TMC chief Pijush Kanti Biswas has not find a place in the first candidates’ list of the party for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

While from Bishalgarh, the TMC has fielded Haradhan Debnath, from Sonamura the TMC has fielded Neel Kamal Saha.

From Teliamura, the Tripura TMC has fielded Rabi Chowdhury and from Ambassa, Chandan Mog has been fielded by the TMC.

Out of the 22 names of candidates released by the TMC in Tripura on Sunday, six will contest in ST reserved seats and 2 in SC seats.

Polling for the elections to the Tripura legislative assembly will be held in single phase on February 16.

Counting of votes will be held on March 2.