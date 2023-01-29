AGARTALA: The TIPRA party in Tripura has released a list of candidates comprising 20 names for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The announcement of 20 candidates by the TIPRA party on Sunday came after the BJP and the IPFT decided to renew its alliance in Tripura ahead of polls.

Among the notable TIPRA candidates to contest the Tripura assembly elections are Brishaketu Debbarma from Simna, Animesh Debbarma from Asharam seat and Mahendra Debbarma from Krishnapur.

Among the 20 candidates names released by the TIPRA party in Tripura on Sunday, six will contest from non-ST seats.

Notably, polling for the elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly will be held in single phase on February 16.

Counting of votes will be done on March 2.