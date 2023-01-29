AGARTALA: A ‘feud’ seems to be brewing between the CPI-M and Congress ahead of the assembly elections in Tripura.

Despite having a seat sharing agreement, both the parties fielded their respective candidates in at least four seats.

Out of 60 seats, the Left Front fielded candidates in 47, while 13 were left for Congress party in Tripura.

However, the Tripura Congress fielded its candidates in 17 seats including in Badharhat, Barjala, Radhakishorepur and Pabiacherra assembly constituencies.

In these four Tripura assembly constituencies the Left Front had already fielded their candidates.

In Badharghat, the Left front has fielded candidate of All India Forward Bloc, while in Barjala and in Pabiacherra, CPI-M fielded its candidates and in Radhakishorepur candidate of RSP will contest the elections.

Speaking on the issue, Left front leader Pabita Kar said that they would wait till the withdrawal of candidature.

“We have seen Congress has fielded their candidates in 4 seats where already we have fielded. We will hold discussion on the matter and to resolve the problem,” the Tripura Left Front leader said.

He added: “We want Congress to field their candidate in 13 seats, which the grand old party has assured during their talks. People want this alliance.”

While, on the issue Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that based on ground reality and collected inputs, the party has fielded candidates in 17 seats.

“Congress has taken over all inputs from the state of Tripura from various independent sources and based on those inputs they have declared few names who the AICC and party high command thinks that they would be able to defeat the BJP evil forces and obviously not to disturb in the other assembly constituencies where other political parties have fielded their candidates. We don’t want to spit votes,” said Sudip Roy Barman.