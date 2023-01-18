AGARTALA: The TIPRA party in Tripura seems to be all set to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state solo.

The TIPRA party in Tripura is likely to field candidates in 40-45 seats for the elections to the state’s legislative assembly.

The election commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday (January 18), announced that polling for the elections to the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly will be held on February 16.

Counting of votes will be held on March 2.

Speaking to the media, TIPRA chief and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma informed that his party will provide tickets to non-Tiprasa (non-tribal) people also.

“TIPRA will field candidates wherever winning is a possibility,” Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma said.

Meanwhile, the TIPRA chief also added that his party appealed to IPFT for ‘unification’ as it does not want division of tribal votes.

It may be mentioned here that IPFT – the main alliance partner of the ruling BJP in Tripura – has responded to the ‘merger’ call of the TIPRA party.

IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang, in a letter to TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma said: “Express my sincere gratitude for the proposal to unite IPFT and TIPRA in any form for solving the question of survival and existence of Tiprasa (tribal) with an endeavour of achieving our demand of Tipraland or Greater Tipraland.”

Reang, in the letter also stated, “I welcomed the opportunity to meet with you personally to discuss a broad range of issues of common interest of both the parties. Please, fix the date, time, and venue as per your convenience and availability.”

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma had said that a merger of the TIPRA and IPFT can become a reality as both the parties have similar demands.

“We (TIPRA and IPFT) have similar demands, thus we should fight the upcoming Tripura assembly elections under one symbol,” said Pradyot Debbarma.