KOLKATA: Ahead of the assembly elections in Tripura, as many as six former leaders of the Congress party joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Among those who joined the TMC is former Tripura Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas.

The other former Tripura Congress leaders to join the TMC on Wednesday are: Tejen Das, Ananta Banerjee, Bimal Rudra Paul, Purnita Chakma and Samarendra Ghosh.

These six leaders from Tripura joined the TMC in the presence of TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

According to reports, Pijush Kanti Biswas will be appointed as the new president of Tripura TMC.

Also read: Tribals in Tripura deprived for 70 years: TIPRA chief Pradyut Debbarman

Assembly elections in Tripura are expected to be held in the early part of 2023.

The current tenure of the Tripura legislative assembly will end on March 22, 2023.