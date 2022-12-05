SHILLONG: The Congress party is not a sinking ship.

This was stated by former speaker of Meghalaya legislative assembly – Abu Taher Mondal.

Abu Taher Mondal, a three-time former MLA from Phulbari constituency in Meghalaya, came out in defense of the Congress, despite him quitting the party recently.

Notably, Meghalaya chief minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma had announced him as the party’s candidate from Phulbari for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

“It (Congress) is not a sinking party. I did not jumped ship because the party is sinking,” Mondal said.

Also read: Violence-hit Mukroh village part of Meghalaya, says Rymbui

He added: “We have seen many in the national scenario, many parties which are wiped out then they bounce back.”

Mondal expressed hope and confidence that the NPP will perform exceedingly well in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya by winning more seats

Assembly elections in Meghalaya is slated to be held in the first half of next year.