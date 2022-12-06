Agartala: Tipra Motha Supremo Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman on Tuesday said that the tribals in Tripura have been deprived for 70 years.

Barman said, “On the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, we reiterated our demand for a permanent constitutional solution. We are confident that very soon the Govt. of India will be compelled to follow his vision in letter and spirit and accept our demand for Greater Tipraland.”

He said that Tripura gave a lot to India but the state now has to fight for the rights of its “sons:.

“Tiprasa has come from Tripura to demand Greater Tipland in Delhi so that this demand is reached to the Delhi government. And the Delhi government will have to listen to the land sons of Tripura.

Tipra Matha leader Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman said this on the second day of the Delhi campaign on Tuesday.

“For a long time, Tripura tribals have been subjected to deprivation. In the ADC area of Tripura, no school, road, or drinking water facilities were developed. Tiprasa is far behind. That is, Tiprasa is like a beggar on their own land”, he added.

He added that if a political party does not accept the claim in writing, there will be no alliance with that.

Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman claimed that he was ready to “fight alone” for the million Tiprasas.