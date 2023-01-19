AGARTALA: Tripura police has arrested four persons for allegedly killing a 44-year old man, who was a worker of the TIPRA party in the state.

The alleged ‘killing’ took place at Bamancherra area in Kamalpur sub-division under Dhalai district of Tripura.

The ‘killing’ took place when the deceased, identified as Pranajit Namasudra, a TIPRA party worker, was returning home in his four-wheeler.

Sources in Tripura police informed that the miscreants allegedly stopped the vehicle of Pranait at Bamancherra area, and dragged him out of vehicle and attacked with sharp weapons

“Soon after the incident a large contingent of police rushed to the spot, rescued the victim in a critical condition and rushed him to Kamalpur hospital. After preliminary treatment doctor referred him to Kulal hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Tripura police said.

The Tripura police has also claimed that the incident took place following previous enmity.

However, the police have stated that the current situation in the area is peaceful.

Soon after the incident, Tripura royal Scion and chairman of TIPRA – Pradyot Debbarma wrote on his Twitter, “Getting reports of a Tipra motha worker Pranajit Namasudhra being seriously wounded (allegedly) by members from the ruling party in Surma constituency II appeal for peace and calm and our members not to react, I am personally enquiring on the matter.”

He also urged to his party workers not to react or do anything.

“I am personally verifying what has happened! Last thing we need is violence in the build up to the election,” he said.