AGARTALA: For the first time in Tripura, the election commission has decided to provide braille voter slips to the visually impaired during polling for the assembly elections in the state.

Moreover, online filing of nomination papers for candidates has also been allowed for the assembly elections in Tripura.

This was informed by Tripura chief election officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte on Wednesday evening.

“In Tripura, it will be the 13th general election to Tripura legislative assembly. All the processes will be completed by March 4. The MCC enforced from today, Gazette Notification will be published on January 21, the Last date of making nominations is January 30, January 31 is scrutiny of nominations, the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is February 2 and the date of polling is February 16, while the counting is on March 2,” the Tripura CEO said.

“This time one assembly constituency will be looked after by one returning officer and arrangements of basic facilities have been made in all 3328 polling stations,” Tripura CEO Kiran Gitte said.

Gitte said this time the office of the CEO will provide braille voter slips to the visually impaired.

Also read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: Parties urge ECI to ensure peaceful polls

“All other preparation like – 50 percent extra EVM machines are ready in district warehouses, which will be covered by three-tier security including CAPF, TSR, and Tripura police. We have sufficient polling officials. This time six types of observers including general observers, counting observers, police observers, micro observers, special observers and expenditure observers will be deployed,” he said.

He further said that time for the first time candidates can submit their nomination papers online and a training program has already been held with recognizes political parties.

“In this election, candidates can submit their nomination papers online and a training program has already held with recognizes political parties. If necessary we will give training to candidates and other officials. However, physically filing of nomination is also available”, Gitte told reporters.

He informed that there will be no campaign from 10 PM to 6 AM.

When asked about webcasting, CEO Gitte said, “Among 3, 328 polling stations, 72 polling stations have no internet connections where we will don some arrangement for video coverage and the rest others will be covered by webcasting”.