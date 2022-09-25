AGARTALA: The BJP in Tripura has exuded confidence that the saffron party will return to power in the state by winning all the sixty seats of the assembly.

Speaking on the matter on the sidelines of the Chintan Baithak in Agartala, senior Tripura BJP leader Subrata Chakraborty said that the saffron party is also not mulling to enter into an alliance with a different political party.

Notably, the Tripura BJP is running a government in the state in coalition with the IPFT.

“The BJP is not thinking of a new partner. Nor we are thinking of leaving our old partner,” senior Tripura BJP leader Subrata Chakraborty said.

Moreover, the Tripura BJP leader claimed that the party, in recent times, has been able to strengthen their base in the autonomous district council (ADC) areas of the state, which mostly comprise of the indigenous populace.

Also read: Tripura: President Murmu to lay foundation stone for digital museum in Agartala on Oct 14

“In ADC areas (of Tripura) also, the BJP has strengthen its organisational base,” Chakraborty said.

Speaking on the eroding support for its ally – the IPFT – in the tribal belts of Tripura, the BJP leader said that the “IPFT will have to strengthen themselves”.