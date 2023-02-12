AGARTALA: Top BJP leader and union home minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, while addressing a rally in election-bound Tripura, appealed the people of the state to vote for the BJP “in order to save Tripura from triple-trouble”.

Amit Shah was referring to the Congress, CPI-M and TIPRA as “triple trouble”.

Union home minister Amit Shah alleged that the “triple trouble of Congress, CPI-M and TIPRA will reinstate a regime of corruption”, if voted to power in Tripura.

Amit Shah made this statement while addressing a rally at Chandipur for the BJP candidates from Unakoti districts in Tripura.

Amit Shah claimed that development took place in Tripura only after the BJP took over governance of the state five years back.

“Tripura was known for insurgency and unrest, but Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) brought peace by signing an agreement with the NLFT outfits,” Amit Shah said.

He added: “Over 37,000 displaced Brus were permanently re-settled and Tripura is progressing.”

“The communists during their 27-year rule didn’t do anything for the tribals and now, just to win the elections, the Left has projected a tribal face as their chief ministerial candidate,” Amit Shah said.

Shah claimed that the opposition parties in Tripura “have realised that none of them would be able to fight against BJP alone and so the CPI-M has tied up with Congress and passively with TIPRA, in a destructive agenda that they followed in the past”.

“Hundreds of Congress workers were killed by communists during their rule, but just to get power, Congress leaders forgot the pain of their workers and the victim families and joined hands with CPI-M. TIPRA came to an understanding with CPI-M and Congress to divide Tripura,” he alleged.