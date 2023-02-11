Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the BJP government has brought Tripura back on the track of rapid development in just five years.

Modi arrived in the poll-bound Tripura on Saturday to boost the campaign for the saffron party.

Addressing a mass gathering at Ambassa in Dhalai district PM Modi said, “Congress and Left only know how to cheat the poor. They can never free the poor from their problems. BJP is working day and night to solve all your concerns like your servant and true friend.”

Addressing a massive rally in Ambassa. BJP has ushered in an era of pro-people governance in Tripura. @BJP4Tripura https://t.co/k60aEgfwEQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2023

Modi said that Congress and left made Tripura backwards in terms of development, but the BJP government has brought Tripura on the path of rapid development in just five years.

“Tripura is going to be the ‘Gateway’ of South Asia. Our resolution proves that BJP does what you want and we do what is your priority, what you need. We decided to take new steps with new goals in our resolution,” said Modi.

Modi also claimed that earlier in Tripura only cadres affiliated to the Left parties were getting benefits of government schemes but now every citizen is benefited.

“Violence and backwardness are no longer the identities of Tripura. Earlier only one party was allowed to hoist the flag in Tripura, but today the BJP government has freed Tripura from fear, intimidation and violence,” claimed Modi.

On the recent seat adjustment between Left and Congress, PM Modi said, “Congress and Left are involved in deceit, old players of bad governance have joined hands. Every single vote going for them will push Tripura back. So all you have to do is press the button of lotus”.