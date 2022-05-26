AGARTALA: Launching a scathing attack on opposition CPI-M and Congress, the Tripura BJP general secretary Papia Datta, on Wednesday, said that the “shadow alliance between both the oppositional parties is gradually getting visible” before the public as both the parties are “speaking the same language”.

Datta said, “We have been saying it for long. The Congress and the CPI-M are two sides of the same coin. In Delhi, they are in the same bed, while in Tripura they fight each other. The party workers are keep fighting each other in the ground while, the top leadership keep their alliance going.”

Slamming the Left for allegedly spreading “false information and raising fabricated charges” against the ruling party, Datta said, “During the Left Front regime, hundreds of opposition party workers lost their lives.”

“Before the BJP came to power, eleven BJP workers were killed by the CPIM sheltered goons. If I start counting the incidents one by one, I can continue to speak at least for next few days. The kind of injustice the CPIM has meted out against the opposition party workers can’t be explained in words,” Dutta said.

Reacting sharply to the remarks of Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, the BJP leader said, “Chowdhury has claimed that the BJP-IPFT government is gripped by corruption. I would like to remind him of the multi-crore scams exposed in various blocks, irregularities in the MGNREGA funds, Bardhaman Pharma scam etc when the Left was in power.”

“The way both the parties are behaving, they are giving ample evidence to the public to believe that they are together,” she added.