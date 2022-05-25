The election commission of India has announced the date for holding of bye-elections to the four vacant assembly seats in Tripura. 

Bye-elections to the four Tripura assembly seats – Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar – will be held on June 23. 

Votes will be counted on June 26 and notification for bye-elections will be issued on May 30, the election commission informed on Wednesday. 

The bye-elections to the four Tripura assembly seats were necessitated following demise of former speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath from Jubarajnagar. 

Meanwhile, three BJP legislators – Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Kumar Saha and Asish Das defected to the Congress and Trinamool Congress respectively. 

(This is a breaking story) 

NE NOW NEWS

