Agartala: The Additional Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) in Tripura has issued a directive to all District Superintendents of Police, calling for an action taken report on individuals involved in border-related crimes, particularly those aiding infiltration.

The order stipulates that the District SPs must submit their respective reports by tomorrow, outlining steps taken against individuals associated with border-related crimes, including Rohingya, Bangladeshis, and other foreign nationals, for the years 2022 and 2023.

The urgency of the matter is emphasized in the directive.

In recent times, the state of Tripura, which shares an approximately 856-kilometer-long international border with Bangladesh, has witnessed an increase in the influx of Bangladeshi nationals.

Just this Wednesday, seven Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at two separate locations within the state.

Most of these enter Indian territories with the help of touts on the borders.

They even help people to enter India illegally and provide them with documents which mostly are forged.

There are some reports where these people are even given Aadhaar cards by the touts.