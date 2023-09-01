Agartala: In a significant development that has ignited excitement and anticipation among the residents of Tripura, the state is set to be added to the international civil aviation map on September 17.

The long-awaited achievement fulfills the dreams and aspirations of the people of Tripura, who will soon have the opportunity to travel directly from Agartala to Chittagong in Bangladesh.

The Agartala-Chittagong flight services are likely to begin from September 17, according to a government official.

The flight will be operated by SpiceJet, and will be a direct, non-stop service. The flight will depart from Agartala at 10:00 AM and arrive in Chittagong at 11:30 AM. The return flight will depart from Chittagong at 12:30 PM and arrive in Agartala at 02:00 PM.

The launch of the Agartala-Chittagong flight is a major boost for tourism and trade between India and Bangladesh. It will also make it easier for people from Tripura to travel to other parts of Bangladesh, and vice versa.

In a separate development, the highly anticipated rail connectivity project between Bangladesh and India, linking Akhaura in Bangladesh and Agartala in India, is set to be inaugurated virtually on September 10.

The inauguration will take place during the upcoming G20 Summit, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia.

The Akhaura-Agartala Railway Link was built by the North East Frontier Railways, with funding provided by Indian grants. The total cost of the project was Rs 862.58 crore, out of which Rs 153.84 crore was provided by the Railway Ministry.

The two prime ministers of India and Bangladesh, Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina, are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.

The launch of the Agartala-Chittagong flight and the inauguration of the Akhaura-Agartala Railway Link are major developments that will benefit the people of Tripura and the northeastern states of India.