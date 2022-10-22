Agartala: Tripura police on Friday night arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals in Agartala, officials said.

Acting on specific input about the Bangladeshi nationals roaming in the Indra Nagar area under the New Capital Complex police station, a team of police on Friday night raided the area and nabbed them, said a police official.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Shahidul Sheikh, Zahir Ali, Rabban Sheikh, Sajib Ali, M Ali and Nazrul Islam.

Subir Malakar, officer-in-charge of NCC police station, said after initial interrogation, it was found that they had illegally entered India.

“They entered Tripura without valid documents and were roaming around Agartala city for work for the past few days,” Malakar said.

The police have registered a case against them and started further investigation.