AGARTALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tripura has been postponed.

Earlier, it was reported that PM Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Tripura on October 27 or October 28.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has informed that PM Modi will not be able to visit Tripura on October 27 or October 28.

The development has been confirmed by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

The next date of visit will be communicated to the Tripura government.

In Tripura, PM Narendra Modi was slated hold a public rally and also lay foundation stones of some projects.

Notably, assembly elections in Tripura are likely to be held in the first half of next year.