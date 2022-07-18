AGARTALA: 59 MLAs of the 60-member Tripura Legislative Assembly on Monday turned up to cast their votes on the day of the Presidential elections.

IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma who has severed ties with the junior ruling ally to join TIPRA did not participate in the polling.

Despite the fact that Debbarma tendered his resignation he is still a member of the legislative assembly as the Speaker did not accept his membership surrender petition owing to some constitutional obligations.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha after casting his vote expressed confidence that the NDA presidential candidate would emerge victorious very comfortably.

“With the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she is fighting the elections. She has also visited our state and sought the support of BJP-IPFT legislators. I hope she will be sworn in as the next President of the country,” said Dr. Saha.

Opposition Leader Manik Sarkar, on the other hand, refused to comment on the presidential polls.

“I don’t think speaking anything at this moment will be wise. Eligible voters are casting their votes and on the day of results everything will be clear before us”, said Sarkar.

Newly elected Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, however, hoped that the newly elected President of the Indian republic will protect the constitution of the country.

“I have been voting for Presidential elections since 1998. I hope the new President will act as a custodian of the constitution and would protect the rights of people guaranteed by the constitution,” said Barman.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLA also held a closed-door meeting with the Leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar.

After the meeting, he informed media persons that he would soon convene a meeting of opposition party leaders.