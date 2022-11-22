Agartala: The Tripura Police along with the Assam Rifles seized a consignment of 186 kg of drugs and arrested one person on Tuesday.

As per reports, the seizure was made based on specific inputs present with the officials of Sidhai police station and the 29th Battalion of the Assam Rifles.

The team conducted a raid at the Hezamara village in the Mohanpur subdivision of the West Tripura district based on the input.

During the raid, they tracked down a person identified as Amalesh Pal, a resident of Kunaban, under the Madhupur police station.

Based on a specific input a joint raid was carried out by Sidhai PS along with 29 BN Assam Rifles at Hezamara and recovered approx. 186 kg semi dry ganja (worth Rs.9 lakhs) and arrested one Amalesh Pal of Kunaban, PS-Madhupur. An investigation under NDPS Act has been initiated. pic.twitter.com/xQcC3YzWRl — West Tripura District Police (@spwest_police) November 22, 2022

On searching the premises, the team recovered 186 kg of semi-dry ganja worth approximately Rs 9 lakhs.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act at the Sidhai Police Station has been registered.

