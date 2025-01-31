Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha today said that the delegation of the 16th Finance Commission is satisfied with Tripura’s performance and informed that various issues were discussed for the welfare of the people, including the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Speaking with reporters, Saha said that discussions with the representatives of the 16th Finance Commission were held for the welfare of all sections of society, from the common people to government employees and the working class.

He said, “Various important issues, including the overall development of the state and the improvement of socio-economic conditions, were presented before them. We also raised the issue of a Rs. 15,000 crore loss suffered by the state due to severe floods.”

“Along with this, key matters such as DA (Dearness Allowance) and infrastructure development were discussed. We have placed all our concerns before them, and they have acknowledged the financial discipline maintained by Tripura,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that 73% of Tripura’s land area is reserved forest, which limits the availability of plain land for large-scale industries.

“As a result, big industries could not be developed here. Based on this, we have requested special consideration. The Finance Commission primarily serves as a recommendation and advisory body. They will provide necessary guidance, and they have expressed satisfaction with our presentation,” he stated.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also addressed direct fund allocation to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the 8th Pay Commission.

He reiterated that discussions with the 16th Finance Commission covered issues concerning all sections of society, including common people, workers, and government employees.