Agartala: Late on December 24, Tripura Police apprehended at least 12 persons suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally.

The police conducted a special operation in Teliamura, under Khowai District, leading to the apprehension of the 12 individuals.

All the persons were accused of entering India through illegal means.

The arrests compound concerns over the surge in illegal entries into Indian territory, raising security apprehensions.

The operation was prompted by intelligence pointing to the involvement of these individuals in illicit activities.

Sources said that the suspects were residing together in a rented house, with some claiming to be from Uttar Pradesh and others presenting documents from Assam.

Despite these assertions, the police maintain suspicions regarding the nationality of some detainees.

According to the police, the arrested individuals confessed to illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh borders in Tripura and engaging in business activities during their stay.

Most of them reportedly hail from the Gopalganj area of Bangladesh, with some highlighting familial connections involved in business in Calcutta, enabling them to obtain official documents.

Nandan Baidya, the second officer of Teliamura police station, said that a thorough investigation would precede any legal action, aligning with the provisions of the Indian Constitution.