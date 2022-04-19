AGARTALA: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev on Monday said that the party would announce a full-fledged state committee in Tripura soon.

TMC is more serious about the forthcoming by-elections compared to the 2023 assembly polls right now and strategic efforts are being put on the ground to ensure victory, she said.

Commending the existing state leadership of TMC, Dev said, “Our steering committee is working day and night to build a solid base for the party. Protest programmes and rallies are being taken out whenever it is required. People of Tripura have already shown their support to TMC and the party would do no injustice”.

Hinting that TMC may get some more leaders in its fold, she said, “We are waiting for some new leaders. They are in talks with us and most probably, they will join us soon. As soon as they join the TMC, we shall waste no time announcing the state committee. We are also opening our party office at Agartala”.

Dev also informed that a draft list of the state committee would be forwarded to the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee shortly for her approval.