Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that both the state and central governments are committed to providing all government flagship schemes to every individual in society.

He emphasized that both governments are working in mission mode to achieve this inclusive goal.

Chief Minister Saha said this while participating in the state-level observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, on the birth anniversary of Bhagaban Birsa Munda.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Tribal Development Mission, along with the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and Proti Ghore Susashan 2.0 (Good Governance 2.0).

These initiatives aim to extend the benefits of various government schemes to every member of society.

Highlighting the significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in the context of the glorious history and cultural heritage of Janajati communities, Saha said, “In 2021, PM Modi declared the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Since then, every year on November 15, we observe Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas across the country.”

He continued, “The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, inaugurated by PM Modi, will continue until January 26, 2024. This yatra, especially in Janajati areas, aims to create awareness about the schemes introduced by PM Modi for the benefit of the people.”

Saha reiterated the commitment of the state and central governments to providing all government flagship schemes to every member of society, emphasizing the mission mode approach.

“We are working on a mission mode to provide all kinds of facilities, such as sanitation, financial assistance, housing, food safety, and other basic rights”, he stated.

Regarding the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he explained, “Through this yatra, we aim to deliver all the schemes to people who have been left behind from the benefits of the flagship schemes because we don’t want anybody to be left out.”