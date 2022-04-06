Chairman of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma has reacted to the recent criticism of his party by former chief minister and CPI-M stalwart Manik Sarkar over the ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand.

Leader of opposition in Tripura – Manik Sarkar recently slammed the Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA over the ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand of the party.

Slamming TIPRA’s Greater Tipraland demand, Manik Sarkar had said, “What does the term Greater Tipraland mean? This state is not for a particular community or religion, people from all classes are part and parcel of this state and it should be recognized by all democratically elected bodies.”

He added: “Mind you, such divisive demands are not new in this state. All these parties—INPT, IPFT and now TIPRA are descendants of Tripura Upajati Juba Samity. If they are really concerned about the people of the state, they should raise their voice against the anti-poor stands of the state government.”

Reacting to this statement of Manik Sarkar, TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma said that criticism of his party over the ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand would make his resolve further ‘stronger’.

“Slamming me makes me only stronger!” TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma said.

He added: “Looks like I have got the BJP and CPI-M to at least agree on one point.”