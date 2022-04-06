AGARTALA: Chairman of TIPRA Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday slammed the sitting Tripura MLAs and ministers, belonging to indigenous communities of the state, who represent different national parties, for ‘betraying’ the people.

He termed all their promises ‘fake’ and ‘fabricated’.

Addressing a rally organized by TIPRA at Chawmanu assembly constituency in Dhalai district of Tripura, around 130 Km from Agartala, he said, “A section of vested interest quarter are hatching conspiracies to break our unity to pose impediments in achieving our ultimate goal of Greater Tipraland.”

“Thansa (unity) is our sole motive. They have misconceptions, no one can buy me or my people. We can’t be befooled any longer. I don’t need money, position and power,” Debbarma said.

Debbarman claimed that in 2023 Tripura assembly elections, TIPRA will be the only party from tribal dominated seats in the state to emerge victorious.

“In the 2023 Tripura assembly elections no national party can put up a fight in seats like Chawmanu, only TIPRA will fight for Thansa,” the TIPRA chairman said.

He added: “In Panisagar, Surma, Pecharthal, Ambassa, Raima Velly, Karamcherra assembly constituencies and in all 35 seats TIPRA will fight. No compromise. This will be our last fight.”

“Those who became MLAs and ministers required your vote. Once they didn’t have a house, cycle and now they have much more than they need. Their children are studying in English medium schools and your children are still studying in Bengali medium school. They have little to do with your daily hardships. They are betraying you,” Debbarma told the people while addressing the rally.