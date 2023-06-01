AGARTALA: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the royal scion and chairman of TIPRA Motha, has urged party members to initiate a mass joining campaign and reignite the movement for ‘Greater Tipraland’.

He said next month the party is going to organise its plenary session.

“Around 1200 people from each assembly constituency will come in Agartala and flag their problems before the Tipra Motha leaders.

“Our leaders will listen to them. And would discuss how in coming days we can reshuffle our committee starting from Primary level, block level, central level and core committee level,” said Pradyot.

“Many people have worked during election and have also seen now they are sitting at home.

“I want to appeal all the members of District Councils, executive members and MLAs and other leaders and workers of the party to start party’s programme in their respective area and to begin joining programme.

“Our work is for our tribal people and we have to resume our movement for greater tipraland. We will not compromise,” he said.

