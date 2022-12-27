Agartala: With an eye on the Assembly polls, the Tripura government on Tuesday announced a 12 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state govt employees and pensioners with effect from December 1.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state government has revised the pay scales from January 2018 based on the 7 CPC Pay matrix.

With this, the state government employees’ DA has gone up from 8 per cent to 20 per cent.

“Despite the very serious shortage of resources, the state government has considered to release further instalments of DA/DR at the rate of 12% with immediate effect from December 2022. After the release of this 12% instalment of DA/DR, the total release of DA/DR December 2022 stands at 20%,” Saha told reporters in Agartala.

Finance Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said that a total of 1, 04,600 regular employees and about 80,800 pensioners will benefit from this increase in an instalment of DA/DR.

“In addition, the State Government has taken a major decision, to substantially increase the compensation for the hard work done by the DRWS/ MRWS PTWs/ Contingent etc. workers. There is over 50% increase in their remuneration or wages from the existing rate,” he said.

Dev Varma also said that over 8600 DRW/Contingent/Monthly rated/ Part-time etc. workers will benefit from this increase in their monthly remuneration.

“Both these decisions of the Government will put an additional amount of around Rs. 120 Cr per month and Rs 1440 crore per annum in the hands of employees and pensioners benefitting more than 1, 94,000 persons and families in the state”, he said.

Assembly polls in Tripura are due in February next year.