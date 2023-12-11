AGARTALA: People propagating drugs usage are “anti-nationals”, said Tripura governor Indrasena Reddy.

Tripura governor Indrasena Reddy made this statement on Monday (December 11) while speaking to the media on the side-lines of an event in Agartala.

Reddy said that people, who aid in propagation of drugs in Tripura, should be socially boycotted and treated as “anti-nationals”.

He said that these people are “committing a crime against the country”.

“Drugs come from Myanmar and some locals are helping. They are committing a crime against the nation. I appeal to all to socially boycott such people and treat them as anti-nationals,” the Tripura governor said.

746 people have been booked in connection with 445 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act till August this year.

On the other hand, contraband items worth Rs 91.84 crore have also been seized.