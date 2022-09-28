AGARTALA: Nearly 3000 women in Tripura went missing in the first eight months of this year.

This was informed by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

2968 women, including 263 under-aged girls, went missing between January and August this year.

However, out of the 2968 missing women, the police in Tripura have been able to rescue 2524.

The rescued women also include 242 minors.

Also read: Tripura: TTDC pushes for tea-auction centre in state

The Tripura chief minister added that investigations are underway to trace the remaining missing.

Altogether 254 persons have been arrested in connection with the cases, informed Tripura CM.

Most of the missing women, according to police, had eloped with their boyfriends.

Notably, the Tripura police, recently, is facing the challenge of mob lynching across the state.