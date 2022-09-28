AGARTALA: The Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) is pushing for setting up of a tea auction centre in the state soon.

The TTDC has strongly advocated for setting up of a tea auction centre in Tripura at a meeting between sellers’ and representatives of the Tea Board of India held in Agartala.

Besides, tea producers of Tripura, a sellers from South India, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Jorhat also participated in the meeting.

They discussed the potential of the tea business in Tripura.

They urged the TTDC to push the processed tea of the state in the e-auctions, e-procurements, e-marketplaces and e-selling to cater to global consumers.

TTDC chairman Santosh Saha hoped that a tea auction centre in Tripura will be set up soon.

He said that setting up of a tea auction centre in Tripura will boost the tea industry of the state.

Saha added that the Tripura government has undertaken initiatives to export tea produced in the state to Bangladesh.

“We have introduced a local brand of tea named Tripureswari, which is being supplied through ration shops under a public distribution system across the state. The quality of Tripureswari tea has mesmerized tea lovers,” Saha said.