AGARTALA: Just a day after BJP national president JP Nadda concluded his two-day tour of Tripura, the opposition parties in the state have slammed Nadda over his claims of development in Tripura.

The opposition Congress and CPI-M in Tripura came down heavily on BJP national president JP Nadda stating that the saffron party is fooling the people of Tripura by making ‘false’ claims.

JP Nadda, on Monday, claimed that the promises made by the BJP before the 2018 Tripura assembly elections were fulfilled and political violence dropped to zero in the state during the last four and half years.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that it was unfortunate for a tall leader like JP Nadda made ‘false’ claims.

He said that the “people of Tripura now have come to understand how BJP resorts to falsehood in meticulous planning to fool people”.

Also read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: BJP confident of winning majority, says JP Nadda

“Tripura is at the top in regards to political violence. People who support the opposition parties are subjected to torture, their houses are ransacked, family members are assaulted and properties are damaged,” said Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman.

He added: “There have been over 5000 incidents where BJP goons attacked opposition workers and leaders and MLAs including me.”

Barman further alleged that the BJP “nurtured the culture of violence and political brutality, which was introduced by communists”.

“Criminals, anti-social elements, drug addicts and corrupt people became BJP cadres. They were appointed to its motorbike gang,” the Tripura BJP leader said.

“Crime against women in Tripura is highest ever under BJP rule. Law-and-order has collapsed completely because of police inaction. Nobody is safe today in Tripura because the BJP government is running a jungle raj,” Barman said.

Also read: Tripura to get AIIMS soon

He added: “If JP Nadda feels this is good governance, I must say to correct himself immediately before facing public outrage.”

Meanwhile, the CPI-M in Tripura has also lambasted JP Nadda for his claims.

Tripura CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said that Nadda’s appreciation for the BJP-led Tripura government is an encouragement to bulldoze democracy.

“About a thousand people were implicated in false cases, journalists were charged with sedition charges under the BJP rule in Tripura for criticizing the government on social media,” Chowdhury.

“None of the political violence is investigated thus far. People are afraid of exercising their personal rights and choice because of BJP’s vendetta politics,” the CPI-M leader added.