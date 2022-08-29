AGARTALA: BJP national president JP Nadda, who was in Tripura on a two-day visit, said that the saffron party would secure a majority on its own in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Nadda further rejected reports of any pre-poll understanding between the BJP and Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA party in Tripura.

“We don’t have any intention of forging alliances; rather we shall work hard to build our organization stronger and mightier,” Nadda said.

On the existing BJP’s alliance with IPFT in Tripura, Nadda said: “That is going on. What has been going well shall continue but we shall improve on our part.”

“The double engine government has brought double engine growth in the state,” the BJP National president said.

He added that “Tripura was once used to be recognized as a hotbed of political violence and insurgency.”

“The situation has changed now. Now Tripura is emerging as a gateway of South East Asia. It has drawn huge investment in the form of infrastructure development. The state is heading towards a bright future,” said Nadda.

Slamming the Left parties, he said, “The regime of CPIM was like dark days. The shadow of that past could be felt till today but people have rejected them thoroughly and conclusively.”