Agartala: A middle-aged woman was mercilessly thrashed by an irate mob led by her husband on suspicion of having an extramarital affair in Tripura’s Khowai district.

The mob also forced the woman to marry her alleged lover.

The incident took place at Krishnapur village under Teliamura police station on Saturday night.

The woman sustained severe injuries and she has been admitted to a local hospital.

“My wife told me that she would go to our daughter’s house for a few days. I did not raise any objection but in the evening, I came to know that she did not reach there. I was anxious about her safety but then I was informed by my friends that she was spotted with a man identified as Haradhan Mallik,” Jitendra Biswas, the husband of the woman said.

Infuriated on knowing her whereabouts, Biswas along with some villagers rushed to the spot and spotted his wife with Mallik.

The angry villagers, mostly men, subsequently dragged them into a nearby paddy field and assaulted them mercilessly.

The frenzied villagers also forced the duo to exchange garlands and filmed the whole act.

On being informed, local police rushed to the spot and rescued the duo. They were later rushed to a local hospital.

While Haradhn was discharged after first aid, the woman is still undergoing treatment.

Tripura Women Commission chairperson Barnali Goswami has condemned the incident and said that strict action should be taken against the perpetrators.