Agartala: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju today claimed that after BJP formed the government all the problems in Tripura including security threats were solved.

He said that when he visited the state in the year 1988 for participating in sports events, he found a lack of development, however, claimed that the people of the state are very good.

“The development of Tripura was very poor during Congress and CPIM government tenure. But the people of Tripura are very good. I was engaged in politics at a very young age. During that time in NE, there was a Congress government while Tripura was ruled by CPI (M) the majority time. BJP was not there. We worked tirelessly and now in the entire NE, BJP formed government alone wither with the alliance”, said Rijiju.

He claimed that before 2018 the condition of Tripura was unwell and in the last 5 years the BJP has completely changed the state.

“When the Congress government ruled the country said that there would be no such profit and never gave importance towards the region. The prime minister also used to visit is NE very less. We have demanded to focus on the Northeast but not a single Prime Minister of Congress gave importance to the region. Because of our hard work, BJP is now everywhere in NE and under the leadership of PM Modi the region is moving forward than other states of the country in terms of development”, the union minister claimed.

He, however, claimed that earlier the security of Tripura was not good but in the last five years, the state is free from security threats.

“All problems were solved. We have removed AFAPSA. In 2023 if BJP is voted to power we will increase our development works and we are making plans to provide advocates at free of cost to poor people”, Rijiju added.