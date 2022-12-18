Guwahati: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has shared an old photo to claim the Yangtse area of Tawang at the LAC is safe.

Rijiju tweeted the old photo with Indian Army soldiers from Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh to make a point against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the recent Indo-China face-off at the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Union Law Minister had posted another photo, taken from a slightly different angle, from the same visit on October 29, 2019.

While sharing an old photo, Rijuju said in a tweet: “Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army…This is an amazing sight located just below Yangtse. It’s known as Chumi Gyatse, 108 Holy Water Falls which originates from in-between the high mountains, considered the blessings of Guru Padmasambhava).”

Congress party has slammed Law Minister Rijiju for sharing for trying to mislead the people by sharing 2019 photo.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed out the photo tweeted by Rijiju is an old one and the tweet appeared to make it look like it is a current one.

“The same picture was put out three years ago if I recall. Shameless distorian,” Ramesh tweeted.

Another Congress leader Srinivas BV pointed out that the image shared by Rijiju is from 2019 when the minister visited the area.

“Same picture, same claim, just year changed.. The picture of 2019 is being used to assure the security of borders in 2022. Amazing fraud…” said Srinivas BV.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that the minister should have not used the 2019 photo.