AGARTALA: Tripura is all set to set up a ham radio station in order to overhaul the disaster management mechanism.

Already, a total of 1500 officials and volunteers have been trained for operating the ham radio station, Tripura principal secretary for revenue – Puneet Agarwal informed.

Agarwal said, “Tripura government is working proactively to train a good team of volunteers. The existing disaster management mechanism of the state is very active and in all kinds of natural calamities it has been working swiftly.”

He said, “Our team is 24 hours active and already four companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been constituted. A total 1250 people have been trained in different levels of district level civil defence volunteering.”

According to Agarwal, the “Apada Mitra” scheme is also being implemented in Tripura.

“In seven districts (of Tripura), 800 people will be trained and thus far 250 volunteers have already been imparted the necessary training,” Agarwal said.

He also informed that for seamless disaster management, community volunteers will be appointed by the Tripura revenue department at a fixed honorarium of Rs 200 per day.

He said that on the third Saturday of every month, drills will being organized in every school to generate awareness among the students regarding various aspects of earthquakes and ways to escape natural calamities.

The Tripura school education department is also extending all the help and efforts are also afoot to turn certain infrastructure earthquake resilient.