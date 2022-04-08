AGARTALA: Former Health Minister in Biplab Kumar Deb’s cabinet Sudip Roy Barman on Thursday challenged the BJP to open its account in the forthcoming assembly polls in 2023.

Addressing a protest rally at Agartala, Barman claimed that the BJP would fail to win a single seat.

Barman was addressing a protest rally organized as a part of Congress’s nationwide programme against the exorbitant rise in fuel prices. The senior Congress leader urged the people not to fear miscreants backed by the BJP as according to him, the days of the ruling party are numbered in Tripura.

“The BJP will be washed away from the state. Congress will form the next government in Tripura.”

“They are aware of the fact that their support base in the state is fast eroding. This is why they are resorting to violence and intimidation. I am assuring you all, BJP will be wiped out in the next assembly elections”, he added.

Roy Barman said, “The Congress party is the lone party that believes in democracy. Once upon a time, people in Tripura supported and worked for the Congress party. The Congress party is in their DNA.”

“People wanted a change, and that is why, respecting the people’s opinion, we took the step to join the BJP. But, we faced nothing but deception. We are working hard to restore the democratic setup of the party. And, Only Congress can do it”, he said.

A delegation of the Congress party also met DGP Tripura police to discuss the law and order issue.