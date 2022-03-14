AGARTALA: Former BJP MLA from Surma Assembly constituency—Asish Das, has expressed his resentment against TMC’s Tripura leadership for not doing enough for the party.

Das severed ties with the ruling BJP to join Trinamool Congress months before the civic body elections.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Das urged the party high command to take a “course correction” in the state before things go haywire.

According to Das, TMC’s support base in Tripura is fast eroding because of some “cheater” and “self-centric” leaders of the state.

“As the time passes off, people of the state are consistently losing faith in the Trinamool Congress. The reason being, a section of cheater and self-centered leaders are trying to use the party for their own interest. People of Tripura are aware of those whom I am talking about,” Das wrote in Bengali adding that there is no wrong on the part of party high command.

Giving signals of his future political course, Das said, “For the interest of the people of the state and teach a lesson to the cheaters, I can take even a stricter action. Timely decision to give freedom to the people of my state is my main objective”.

He, however, did not specify what kind of strict step he could take.

Sources said, ever since he joining to the party, Das did not get any important post to work for.

He failed to prove his political merit and was snubbed by the state leadership. Chances are very high that Das will leave the TMC soon.